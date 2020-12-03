Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Truist raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $281.25.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $272.40 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $313.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $691,427.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $274,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,910 shares of company stock worth $6,628,634 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 44,493.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 878,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,936,000 after purchasing an additional 876,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after purchasing an additional 373,553 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

