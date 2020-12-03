Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VEEV. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.25.

VEEV opened at $272.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $313.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $274,176.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,910 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,634 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter worth $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 81.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

