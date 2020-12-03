Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.75.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on VNTR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Shares of VNTR opened at $2.74 on Monday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The stock has a market cap of $291.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 210,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

