Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Sets New 1-Year High at $153.66

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $153.66 and last traded at $153.00, with a volume of 23613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.79.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $426.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,319,598 shares of company stock valued at $339,091,019 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

