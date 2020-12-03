Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE WPG opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 224,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Washington Prime Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

