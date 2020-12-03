Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $1,744,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waters during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Waters by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Waters by 6.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 30.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $235.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.22 and its 200-day moving average is $206.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.58.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

