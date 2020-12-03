Waters (NYSE:WAT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a sector weight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.58.

Shares of WAT opened at $235.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.78. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Waters by 133.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,317,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,510,000 after buying an additional 753,835 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,130,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,512,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Waters by 160.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 326,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,973,000 after purchasing an additional 201,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5,849.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 158,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,593,000 after purchasing an additional 155,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

