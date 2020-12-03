Wayne Hubert Buys 50,000 Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Stock

Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) (CVE:RVG) Director Wayne Hubert purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,773.09.

Shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) stock opened at C$0.84 on Thursday. Revival Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.45. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.99.

RVG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Beacon Securities upgraded shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V) from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

About Revival Gold Inc. (RVG.V)

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold. It holds 100% interests in the Arnett Gold and Beartrack Gold projects located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and a 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

