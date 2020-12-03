Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weibo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.17.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 4.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.