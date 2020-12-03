Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $182.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE stock opened at $156.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $163.42.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.