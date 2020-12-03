Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMP. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $65.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after buying an additional 437,860 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after buying an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014,969 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after purchasing an additional 557,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 210,910 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

