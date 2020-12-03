Wells Fargo & Company Lowers TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $73.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.94.

TC Energy stock opened at $44.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.608 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in TC Energy by 111.7% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 51.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

