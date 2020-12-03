Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.34.

NYSE WFC opened at $28.87 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

