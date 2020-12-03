Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $31.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.34.

WFC stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,291,000 after purchasing an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after acquiring an additional 55,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

