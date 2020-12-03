Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, AR Network reports. Bank of America currently has $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company cut Welltower from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho cut Welltower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James cut Welltower from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.28.

NYSE WELL opened at $62.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.67. Welltower has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Equities analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 11.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $151,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 598,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

