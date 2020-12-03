Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57. Western Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.20 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. FMR LLC grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 83.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,038,000 after buying an additional 145,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $5,321,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,876,000 after buying an additional 8,011,695 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 68.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 66,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.