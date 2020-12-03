Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 108,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 76,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

WY stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

