Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Research Coverage Started at MKM Partners

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WLL. Truist upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valueworks LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

