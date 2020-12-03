William A. Koertner Sells 5,533 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Director William A. Koertner sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $285,613.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,256 shares in the company, valued at $10,801,794.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.98. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $888.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $607.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.59 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MYR Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MYR Group by 29.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

