Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $10,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,505,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,631,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSM. ValuEngine lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

WSM stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $114.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

