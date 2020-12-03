World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $116.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $43.16 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.92.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,842.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $145,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,873 shares of company stock worth $760,819. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 524.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 175.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth about $222,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

