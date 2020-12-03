XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at KeyCorp

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.26% from the stock’s previous close.

XPO has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $110.01 on Thursday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 134.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 768.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 91,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

