Zacks: Analysts Expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

NASDAQ KOR opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.81 million, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.53. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

