Zacks: Brokerages Expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). HEXO reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on HEXO from $0.90 to $0.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on HEXO from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $1.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $565.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.76. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

