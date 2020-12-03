Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Hold

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MOBL. BidaskClub raised shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $834.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21. MobileIron has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. Equities analysts forecast that MobileIron will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $8,389,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock worth $28,894,215 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 14.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 492.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,855 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,357,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MobileIron by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 692,024 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MobileIron by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 1,516,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

