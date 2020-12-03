Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) to Sell

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.75. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 549,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,607,000 after buying an additional 97,194 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 118 properties containing a total of approximately 23.3 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

