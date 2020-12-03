Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $17.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $968.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.50. Apollo Medical has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $19.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas S. Lam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,972.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Vazquez sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,961.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,695,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $192,850. 11.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMEH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1,055.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 97.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

