Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ APYX opened at $7.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.05 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.31. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.59.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 12.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 273.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 107,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,000. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

