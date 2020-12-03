Zacks Investment Research Lowers GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

NYSE:GCP opened at $23.97 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

