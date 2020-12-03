Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Momo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.32.

Momo stock opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. Momo has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $40.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Momo by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,266,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Momo by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 191,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 583,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

