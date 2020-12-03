Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to Buy

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $728.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Quotient in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Quotient by 32.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

