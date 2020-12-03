Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zalando SE (ZAL.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €75.75 ($89.11).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €81.22 ($95.55) on Wednesday. Zalando SE has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €82.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of €71.06.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

