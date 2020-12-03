Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Sells $1,113,390.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.13, for a total value of $1,113,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,273,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joachim Heel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $367.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $382.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

