Zuora Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ZUO)

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,838 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,281% compared to the average volume of 278 put options.

Zuora stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zuora has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 10,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $113,090.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,190.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $74,692.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,596 shares in the company, valued at $258,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,982 shares of company stock worth $210,444. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.