-$0.35 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.19). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Nevro in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $290,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $104,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,749 shares of company stock worth $4,330,604. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,027,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 36.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 20.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 744,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,737,000 after purchasing an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 0.99. Nevro has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $175.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

