$12.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report sales of $12.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.44 billion and the highest is $12.78 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $11.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year sales of $48.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.92 billion to $48.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $51.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.86 billion to $53.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

