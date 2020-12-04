12,900 Shares in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after buying an additional 410,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,381,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after buying an additional 204,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,561.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TDC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

