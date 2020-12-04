13,300 Shares in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $153,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,301 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $44,429.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,120 shares of company stock valued at $710,362. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

