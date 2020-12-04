1,541 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $1,981,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,797 shares in the company, valued at $33,793,341.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $122,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,781 shares of company stock worth $35,087,359. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $185.61 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

