16,219 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $79,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $134,000.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Sprout Social stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $135,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $568,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,951 shares of company stock valued at $9,548,579 over the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

