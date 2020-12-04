16,372 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $33.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

