17,819 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Purchased by Natixis

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 102.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NCLH opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 million. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.30.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

