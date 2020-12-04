18,321 Shares in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Acquired by Natixis

Natixis purchased a new position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after acquiring an additional 459,234 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 494,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 463,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,427 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $13.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

