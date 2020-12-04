$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will announce sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.53 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $9.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Navistar International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Navistar International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navistar International by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.39. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -490.72 and a beta of 2.45. Navistar International has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

