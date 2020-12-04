$23.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to announce sales of $23.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.60 million and the lowest is $17.38 million. Nordic American Tankers reported sales of $58.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will report full year sales of $241.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.62 million to $247.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $209.49 million, with estimates ranging from $192.52 million to $226.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAT. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,275 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NAT stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $475.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.