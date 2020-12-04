270,277 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 270,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,708,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.36.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.