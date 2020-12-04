30,354 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Avid Bioservices at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $66,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 51.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 22.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.35.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $626.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

