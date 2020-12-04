35,269 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Tupperware Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 202,480 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 222,095 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the period. Finally, Scepter Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP opened at $36.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -217.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 3.47. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Analysts expect that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tupperware Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.45.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $28,430.00. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis bought 27,500 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $787,600.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

