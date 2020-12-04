3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair raised 3D Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 374.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 420,408 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 331,707 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 854,244 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 59.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,099 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,424 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,962 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 177,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 573.2% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 161,556 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 137,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.