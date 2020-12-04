3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) Insider Acquires £150.36 in Stock

3i Group Plc (III.L) (LON:III) insider Julia Wilson acquired 14 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,074 ($14.03) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Julia Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group Plc (III.L) alerts:

On Friday, October 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 15 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 986 ($12.88) per share, for a total transaction of £147.90 ($193.23).

On Wednesday, September 30th, Julia Wilson acquired 15 shares of 3i Group Plc (III.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 969 ($12.66) per share, for a total transaction of £145.35 ($189.90).

Shares of LON:III opened at GBX 1,127 ($14.72) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,058.84. 3i Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 529.80 ($6.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,186 ($15.50). The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. 3i Group Plc (III.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.68%.

3i Group Plc (III.L) Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group Plc (III.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.